John A. Stone, Partner, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole and Giblin, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Event

For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/emerging-issues-in-patent-and-trade-secret-law-cle/

About Aaron L.J. Pereira



Aaron Pereira is a litigator and patent attorney, with a background in chemical & biomolecular engineering.

Aaron has several years of experience litigating and counseling in the life sciences space, with a special focus on Hatch-Waxman and BPCIA matters. He has managed large parallel litigation in federal district court and at the Patent Office, and has developed a deep understanding of the procedural and substantive interplay between such proceedings. He has been counsel to some of the worlds largest and most sophisticated companies, and regularly advises clients on matters of global patent strategy, market entry, and product competition. As a registered patent attorney, Aaron has prosecuted patents and rendered opinions in the life sciences space. He also has experience running large patent diligence reviews in support of acquisitions and financing.

Aaron is active in professional and affinity groups, and currently chairs the Patents Committee at the NYC Bar Association.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP



Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique IP firm with a nationally ranked team of attorneys, focusing on all areas of patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret law, across a broad range of technologies. Panitch attorneys regularly represent clients in both ex parte and adversarial proceedings in federal courts and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The firms boutique structure allows Panitch to offer a tailored experience to a broad range of clients, ranging from transnational companies to individual inventors. Panitchs roots run deep in the domestic and international IP communities.

Event Summary



Intellectual property (IP) rights are extremely valuable business assets, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. With various legal complexities further intensified by the pandemic and by nation-state hackers, protecting inventions has never been an easy task. Biotech and pharma companies have always responded by turning to patent law, but now, there is a growing trend towards trade secret protection.

The challenge now is to determine the form of protection that would fit the companys goals. Biotech and pharma institutions need to navigate the tricky regulatory issues surrounding patents and trade secrets to ensure maximum IP protection.

In this LIVE Webcast, IP attorneys Aaron L.J. Pereira (Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP) and John A. Stone (DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP) will provide an in-depth analysis of recent regulatory trends and developments concerning biotech and pharma patents and trade secrets. Speakers will also offer up tips and strategies on how biotech and pharma companies can optimize IP protection using either patents or trade secrets.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



 Recent Pharma and Biotech IP Protection Trends



 Notable Cases of IP Theft



 Choosing Between Patent and Trade Secret



 Best Practices



 An Outlook in a Post-Pandemic World

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###