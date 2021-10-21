Bar None Games Announces Fully-Themed Virtual Holiday Party Events for December

Since our inception, the core of Bar None’s DNA has been centered around bringing people together, says Spencer Fertig, CEO at Bar None Games. Last year, we hosted hundreds of holiday parties to allow teams to celebrate this festive season in an engaging and collaborative way, and we’re thrilled to be offering an expanded set of fresh, fully-themed games for this holiday season.”

All Bar None Games virtual holiday parties feature:

– Fully holiday-inspired theming across both the Bar None Trivia and Bar None Triathlon offerings



– Amazing live hosts from the entertainment world who engage and interact with the players



– Breakout rooms to celebrate the festive season in large-group and smaller-group settings

Additionally, Bar None Trivia games are complete with picture, music, and creative trivia rounds chockfull of elevated and inclusive holiday movie, song, and general knowledge questions. Bar None Triathlon games feature Family Feud, word puzzler, and scavenger hunt mini games all inspired by the holidays. All events are hosted on either Zoom or Google Meet and facilitated with a live, professional entertainer.

For more information on Bar None Games’ holiday-themed events, visit: https://barnonegames.com/virtual-holiday-party

###