The Bar Association of D.C. Mourns the Loss of Former U.S. Secretary of State, Hon. Colin Powell

The Bar Association of the District of Columbia (“BADC”) is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of the Honorable Colin Luther Powell, the former U.S. Secretary of State, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, former National Security Advisor, and two-time recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, among a host of other commendations. “Secretary Powell was one of the world’s great servant leaders and trailblazers who exemplified honor, dignity, and empathy while never forgetting where he came from or that he happened to be a person of color. He will never be forgotten.” said Rawle Andrews Jr., Esq., president-elect of the BADC. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Secretary Powell’s family, friends, supporters and the millions of people around the world who were impacted by his life and legacy.

About the Bar Association of the District of Columbia

