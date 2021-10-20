KHM Travel Group Celebrates the Return of Travel at KHM Together Again

After nearly 600 days of virtual education and networking events, KHM Travel Group welcomed agents back at KHM Together Again. 158 travel agents and 34 suppliers joined the KHM Travel Group team for the in-person event on October 10-12 in Cleveland, Ohio. Highlights included agent and supplier-led panels, training sessions, a supplier trade show and multiple networking opportunities.

In the panels, agents shared business strategies that helped them successfully navigate the pandemic. Land and cruise panels with top executives gave insights into their updates and plans to better serve independent contractors and the host agency model in the future. ASTA and CLIA were also present to educate and inspire agents.

Agents heard firsthand from suppliers about the new programs and policies in place during presentations from Carnival Cruise Line, ALG Vacations, and Allianz. At the afternoon trade show, agents were able to re-connect with key suppliers, ask questions, and learn what’s in store for 2022.

During breakout sessions on compliance, groups, marketing, and supplier relations, attendees mixed education and fun–playing games like Agent Feud and “Cover it All” Compliance Bingo. Over the course of the event, 24 total prizes were given away from suppliers including free 7-day cruises, complimentary all-inclusive stays, and supplier-branded gear.

“Our industry thrives on supporting one another. It’s essential to develop strong partnerships – whether it’s with fellow travel agents, your host agency, suppliers, or consultants. One of our Core Values is teamwork and KHM Together Again was the best example of that concept coming to life,” said KHM Travel Group President and CEO Rick Zimmerman. “Our goal was to reflect on the past year, but also to share knowledge to pave a way to the future. It was amazing to witness the camaraderie at this event.”

Attendees walked away from KHM Together Again with new confidence, inspiration, and friendships. Given the positive response, KHM Travel Group is already hard at work planning a full schedule of in-person events in 2022.

To view photos from the event, visit KHM Travel Group’s Flickr account: www.flickr.com/photos/khmtravel

About KHM Travel Group – KHM Travel Group is an award-winning host travel agency, currently supporting over 4,000 independent travel advisors across the United States. With an innovative education and support program, the KHM Travel Group team works to empower, educate, support, and promote independent travel agents in their journey to build successful businesses. KHM Travel Group is driven by a passion for sharing knowledge and helping others experience the world.