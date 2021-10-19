PM greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!”

