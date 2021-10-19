New, Accessible Web plus WordPress Meetup Education Group

With 25% of web users identified as having disability in one of six major areas, and over 90% of websites ignoring those folks needs, we have an accessi-demic (a pandemic of in-accessibility) on our hands. This Meetup is founded to teach and learn from each other to help correct this Accessibility problem on the Web – soon  before another 30 years of ADA non-compliance go by unheeded.

The first event will be October 23, 2021, m – 4pm PDT. This is a Virtual Meetup broadcast from Planet earth via Zoom platform. Accessibility enthusiasts, advocates and new learners can follow this new group on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Signups for the upcoming events can be made through the Meetup page: Accessible Web + WordPress.

These events will be one hour of interactive presentation, and a second hour of active practice  all to advance understanding of web Accessibility techniques primarily for WordPress owners, designers, developers and all interested parties.

Plus, these Accessible Web + WordPress Meetup events are pre-approved for Continuing Accessibility Education Credits (CAEC) from the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP).

