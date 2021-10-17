Speech of Cake Celebrates 5 Years

Speech of Cake, founded in 2016, is celebrating its 5th successful year in business this October. Speech of Cake was established by Courtney Overton, MS, CCC-SLP and Leigh Hutchison, MEd. The two were colleagues at Waynewood Elementary School in Alexandria, VA and shared some of the same students. Courtney and Leigh began to notice that their oral language needs overlapped with their written language needs. They started with a small cooking class that eventually led to the well-known business they have today. While the cooking class is no longer, Speech of Cake is praised for their speech, language, and literacy services and especially their multi award-winning Summer Enrichment Program that began in 2017. Speech of Cake has served hundreds of students with their award-winning program, which has blossomed so much that the team had to open a second location in 2021. This program is not only a boost for students during the summer, but it also focuses on differentiated enrichment such as pronunciation, expressive and receptive language, reading, writing and spelling instruction. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Alexandria community for the past five years,” states Courtney Overton. The team looks forward to continuing to serve students and their families with award-winning services for many years to come.

