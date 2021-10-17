Adoption Agency Hosts Live Panel in Honor of National Adoption Month

Nonprofit open adoption agency, Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), is hosting “Heart-to-Heart with the Adoption Community”, a live panel to celebrate National Adoption Month. The event takes place Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 7:00-8:30 pm. This insightful discussion will be held via Zoom with no cost to attend.

AFTH is offering the opportunity to get an inside look at what life is like for individuals involved in an adoption and the unique role they each play in each other’s lives. The panel includes two individuals from each section of the adoption triad: birth parents, adoptive parents, and adoptees. Guest speakers will share why they chose adoption and what they would like the public to know about the triad. AFTH is excited to bring this live discussion to viewers as November is designated as National Adoption Month and the event takes place nearly one week before the 36th anniversary of the agency’s founding.

From now until the event’s conclusion on November 10, 2021, AFTH will run a fundraiser via JustGiving.com. Donations are welcomed as all proceeds will support the agency’s programs and services for birth parents, such as the Birth Parent Scholarship Fund, which has helped over 25 parents to date.

AFTH invites all who are interested in adoption to join the conversation, learn more about the triad, and celebrate National Adoption Month with the community.

To learn more or to register online visit: www.tinyurl.com/H2H-AdoptionTriad