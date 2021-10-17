New Yorker Electronics Announces New Partnership with Knight Electronics

Orion Fans designs, develops and manufactures thermal management products including AC fans, DC fans, EC fans, fan trays and accessories, motorized impellers and blowers. With over 40 years in the industry, Orion Fans provides customers with engineering expertise, short lead-times, largest fan inventory and competitive pricing.

Io Audio Technologies designs, develops and manufacturers a comprehensive line of audio, video and lighting products for the most discerning customers. Created by professionals in the live sound industry, Io Audio provides specialty cables, connectors, wires, cable protectors and accessories for the AVL industry.

Established in 1979, Knight Electronics maintains sales, manufacturing, engineering and inventory on three continents. Knight Electronics is a TÜV SÜD America certified ISO 9001:2015 manufacturer, ensuring repeatable top quality product construction that exceeds expectations. Knight performs on-site production inspections, 100-percent outbound inspections and incoming inspections at its headquarters for the highest level of manufacturing precision. The sales and engineering team provides customers with design, development and manufacturing expertise and pride themselves in going above and beyond in supporting their customers.

According to Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics, Were proud to be working with Knight Electronics, Orion Fans and Io Audio Technologies because their resources and technical ability will help keep our customers competitive in their respective industries. He added, This relationship will improve our customers overall supply chain adaptability.

David Luna, VP of Marketing and Distribution for Orion Fans, commented “We are excited to have New Yorker Electronics as a distributor partner. We look forward to working with them to provide thermal management solutions to the same target markets we are focused on.”

About New Yorker Electronics



New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).

###