Chip Collins, Partner, Burr and Forman LLP to Speak at Trade Secrets Management Event

Chip Collins is a partner and business litigator in the Atlanta office of Burr & Forman LLP. His practice is largely focused on litigating and arbitrating non-compete and trade secret disputes, counseling employers and executives on unfair competition issues, and drafting employment and severance agreements. Chip is a frequent commentator on non-compete and trade secret issues, having been featured in publications including the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Attorney at Law, and Business to Business, and he started his firms unfair competition blog (noncompetetradesecretslaw.com), to which he is a contributor. He has presented seminars on trade secret and non-compete law for The Knowledge Group and ICLE in Georgia, and he has been a guest lecturer on non-compete and trade secret issues at the Emory University School of Law for the last five years. Chip has been involved in the creation of both the noncompete/trade secrets and cybersecurity service groups at his firm.

For more than a century, Burr & Forman LLPs experienced legal team has served clients at the intersection of business and government with local, national, and international interests in numerous industry and practice areas, ranging from commercial litigation and class actions to corporate transactions, including bankruptcy and restructurings. A Southeast regional firm with 360 attorneys and 19 offices in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, Burr & Forman attorneys draw from a diverse range of resources to help clients achieve their goals and address their complex legal needs. The firm operates as Burr Forman McNair in North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, visit the firms website at www.burr.com.

Trade secrets are considered as one of the most valuable assets in any company and the need to effectively manage and protect these must be prioritized at all times. However, as companies continue to grapple with remote work arrangements, taking reasonable management and precautions for trade secrets has become more complex and challenging.

To avoid potential risks of trade secrets infringement amid the new normal work environment, companies must be proactive in revisiting and upgrading their policies and structuring effective management plans.

In this LIVE CLE Webcast, experienced intellectual property lawyers Chip Collins, (Burr and Forman LLP) and Teena-Ann V. Sankoorikal, (Covington & Burling LLP) will provide the audience with an in-depth discussion on how to effectively manage trade secrets in a remote work environment. Speakers will also provide best practices for companies to leverage their trade secret protection programs and strategies.

 Fundamentals of an Effective Trade Secrets Management



 Recent Cases of Trade Secrets Theft and Infringement



 Trade Secrets and the Remote Work Environment



 Challenges and Implications of the Remote Workforce in Trade Secrets Management



 Practical Tips and Best Practices

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

