MAX22200 Octal Solenoid Driver from Maxim Integrated Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada ( webnewswire) October 14, 2021 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring energy efficient drivers from Maxim Integrated in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Motor Control.

The Maxim Integrated MAX22200 is an octal 36V serial-controlled solenoid driver featuring a full set of protections and diagnostic functions for flexibility of use in multiple applications. This includes overcurrent protection (OCP), thermal shutdown (TSD), undervoltage Lockout (UVLO), open-load detection (OL), and detection of plunger movement (DPM). A fault indication pin (active-low FAULT) signals fault events and diagnostic information is stored in the FAULT register.

The MAX22200 is available in a compact 5mm x 5mm, 32-pin TQFN package and operates over the temperature -40°C to +85°C range. Due to the flexibility of use, the serial interface control, the high efficiency, and the small package, the MAX22200 is particularly well-suited for solenoid driver applications such as valve control, relays control, etc. in which low power consumption and a high level of integration are required.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/maxim-integrated-max22200. To see the entire portfolio of Maxim Integrated products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###