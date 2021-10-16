Spooktacular Halloween Fun with the YMCA

In this season of Spooky fun, The Gateway Family YMCA will be hosting a Halloween Event, Spooky SilverSneakers Fitness, as a virtual program on Friday, October 29th at 12:30pm. This online event is open to all, with registration required at www.tgfymca.org/events in order to receive the Zoom link to attend.

Individuals are invited to wear a costume, participate and enjoy some spooky fun with YMCA Group Exercise instructors, staff, members, family and friends – all from the comfort of home! This Spooky SilverSneakers Fitness program will provide gentle movement to promote circulation, balance, mobility, strength and range of motion while going easy on the joints. These exercises are suitable for all fitness levels, and can be done while standing or seated in a chair. Get up, get active and get moving this Halloween with the Y!

To celebrate Halloween at the YMCA, each branch of The Gateway Family YMCA is offering their version of Spooktacular events within classes and programs for YMCA members and program participants throughout the last week of October. In addition to in-person programs, the Y provides over 35 live virtual group exercise and chronic disease management programs each week as well as 24-hour Virtual Y On Demand and YMCA360.

“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we are dedicated to providing support for all,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We have learned that virtual wellness options are a great way to reach those who may not be able to visit our facility and participate. In fact, many of our members report attending more consistently when they can participate online.”

Sponsored by The Gateway Family YMCA, Shaping Eastern Union County and Shaping Elizabeth, Halloween at the Y is intended to show that fitness can be fun, and inclusive of all.

“Our YMCA has served the community for over 120 years. We are here for the community with residential housing, virtual WISE adult services and child care, as well as traditional Y programs like youth sports and swimming. Now, more than ever, social isolation has highlighted the need for socialization, wellness, chronic disease management and nutrition,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “Our dedicated staff are here to partner with each individual to support their unique needs, and assist them in achieving their goals.”

The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA branches, programs or events please visit www.tgfymca.org.