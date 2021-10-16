COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 274

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed97.62 Crore(97,62,92,346) today. More than 38 lakh (38,27,173) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10375834 2nd Dose 9075292 FLWs 1st Dose 18361718 2nd Dose 15512711 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 392587450 2nd Dose 110173456 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 167598683 2nd Dose 85846831 Over 60 years 1st Dose 105663891 2nd Dose 61096480 Cumulative 1st dose administered 694587576 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 281704770 Total 976292346

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 16thOctober, 2021 (274thDay) HCWs 1st Dose 128 2nd Dose 6823 FLWs 1st Dose 441 2nd Dose 21764 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1108683 2nd Dose 1605568 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 287560 2nd Dose 436093 Over 60 years 1st Dose 139495 2nd Dose 220618 1st Dose Administered in Total 1536307 2nd Dose Administered in Total 2290866 Total 3827173

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

