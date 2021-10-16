Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 274

Oct 16, 2021 | Business

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed97.62 Crore(97,62,92,346) today. More than 38 lakh (38,27,173) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10375834

2nd Dose

9075292

FLWs

1st Dose

18361718

2nd Dose

15512711

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

392587450

2nd Dose

110173456

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

167598683

2nd Dose

85846831

Over 60 years

1st Dose

105663891

2nd Dose

61096480

Cumulative 1st dose administered

694587576

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

281704770

Total

976292346

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 16thOctober, 2021 (274thDay)

HCWs

1st Dose

128

2nd Dose

6823

FLWs

1st Dose

441

2nd Dose

21764

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1108683

2nd Dose

1605568

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

287560

2nd Dose

436093

Over 60 years

1st Dose

139495

2nd Dose

220618

1st Dose Administered in Total

1536307

2nd Dose Administered in Total

2290866

Total

3827173

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

