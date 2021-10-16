COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 274

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed97.62 Crore(97,62,92,346) today. More than 38 lakh (38,27,173) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10375834
2nd Dose
9075292
FLWs
1st Dose
18361718
2nd Dose
15512711
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
392587450
2nd Dose
110173456
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
167598683
2nd Dose
85846831
Over 60 years
1st Dose
105663891
2nd Dose
61096480
Cumulative 1st dose administered
694587576
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
281704770
Total
976292346
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 16thOctober, 2021 (274thDay)
HCWs
1st Dose
128
2nd Dose
6823
FLWs
1st Dose
441
2nd Dose
21764
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
1108683
2nd Dose
1605568
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
287560
2nd Dose
436093
Over 60 years
1st Dose
139495
2nd Dose
220618
1st Dose Administered in Total
1536307
2nd Dose Administered in Total
2290866
Total
3827173
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
