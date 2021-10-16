New Contracts and Equipment Expansion Announced by Priority Dumpster Rental Utica

“As the year gets into its final months, we’re actually witnessing quite a bit of growth,” said a spokesperson for Priority Dumpster Rental Utica. “We see this as a signal that things are getting much closer to returning to normal.” The company had recent announcements of major new contracts in various areas and had been building up its capabilities through equipment upgrades and purchases.

The company had added new capacity by purchasing new dumpsters and garbage collection trucks, while also adding to its employee base over the last several months. “We have been in hiring mode for some time,” added the Priority Dumpster Rental Utica spokesperson. “As an essential business operation, we have had to make sure that we are able to provide consistent and reliable services in the communities that rely on us for trash removal on a weekly basis.”

Priority has managed to not only maintain its employee levels during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has also added workers over the last 18 months. “We are proud of the resilience of our operations, but even more so, we are elated that our employees have been able to stay safe throughout this very difficult and challenging period.”

About Priority Dumpster Rental Utica

