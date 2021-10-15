Black Design Collective Returns with its Second “Pull Back The Curtain” Event Series

This year’s event will feature author and fashion guru Marcellas Reynolds and his second book Supreme Actresses: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Hollywood, highlighting Black women who have made a fashionable impact on global culture.

BDC PULL BACK The CURTAIN

LOS ANGELES – Oct. 13, 2021 – PRLog — The Black Design Collective, an organization of accomplished black designers, has announced its second “Pull Back The Curtain” part of an ongoing event series to be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021at 5 p.m. PST at the New Mart located on 127 E. 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015. The event will also announce the opening of the BDC’s Creative Center, an in-residence incubator and accelerator program for designers who are focused on taking their vision to the next level. Program sponsors include: AT&T, Lexus and Fashion Techworks.

“Pull Back The Curtain” is an evening of entertainment and enlightenment. This year’s event will feature author and fashion guru Marcellas Reynolds and his second book “Supreme Actresses: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Hollywood”, highlighting Black women who have made a fashionable impact on global culture. Marcellas will sit on a panel for a lively conversation with actress, model, TV host and former recording artist, Sibley Scoles of Access Hollywood along with other iconic actresses from his new book to discuss the global importance of fashion and its impact on their careers. Imagine several fabulous actresses like Regina King, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many more in a lively conversation you won’t want to miss!

Guests from around the globe can also enjoy the event from the comfort of their home, as the event will also be streamed virtually online. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Black Design Collective Scholarship Fund which awards scholarships to design students.

Tickets are available for purchase now and start at $25 for students, $50 for individuals and $75 for VIPs plus a BDC Gift Box. Additional information about the event can be found at BlackDesignCollective.com/ Category/Events.

ABOUT BLACK DESIGN COLLECTIVE

Black Design Collective is an organization of black designers expressing individual unique design excellence. The goal of the organization is to bring awareness of the history and relevance of the global impact of black design. We support our members and the greater design/creative community with resources, mentorships, e-commerce platforms and business opportunities.

The Black Design Collective is an organization of accomplished designers that have impacted the fashion industry through their ready to wear, bespoke and film designs. With headquarters in Los Angeles, the group seeks to create a platform for designers of color to develop, produce and market their products globally as well as have created a mentorship program for aspiring designers. Young designers will have an opportunity to work alongside a mentor and gain valuable knowledge and hands-on experience. Additionally, a scholarship fund has been established to assist young designers in their pursuit of higher education in the field of fashion, design and costume design.

Black Design Collective is a 501(c)(3) federally registered non-profit organization that was founded in 2018. https://www.blackdesigncollective.com/

ABOUT MARCELLAS REYNOLDS

Author Marcellas Reynolds is an actor, fashion stylist, and entertainment reporter. His television appearances include Access Hollywood, Daily Mail TV, and the Tamron Hall Show. In 2000, while modeling in New York, Marcellas discovered his true passion, wardrobe styling. Editorials for Amica, Grazia, and InStyle magazines and advertising campaigns for Anheuser-Busch, H&M, and United Airlines soon followed. Styling celebrities Rebecca Hall, Sharon Stone, and Justin Timberlake led Marcellas to Hollywood and a career as an entertainment reporter and television host. You’ve seen him on Access Hollywood, E! Live from the Red Carpet, and Good Morning America.

In 2019, Marcellas published the Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion, the first- ever art book celebrating top black models to international acclaim, topping multiple Bestsellers and Best Of lists.

Supreme Models features more than 70 women from the last 75 years. Supreme Models pays tribute to black models past and present: from the first to be featured in catalogs and on magazine covers, like Iman, Beverly Johnson, and Donyale Luna, to the supermodels who reigned in the nineties—Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell. The book also observes the newest generation of models—Adwoa Aboah, Jourdan Dunn, and Joan Smalls. They are shaking up the fashion industry by speaking out about racial prejudice and becoming social media sensations.

Hot on the heels of the success of Supreme Models comes Supreme Actresses, the first-ever art book dedicated to celebrating Black actresses. From Hattie McDaniel, the first actress of color to win an Academy Award in 1939, to Dorothy Dandridge, the first actress of color to be nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards in 1954. And from Diahann Carroll, the first African American actress to star on a television sitcom, to Cicely Tyson, the first African American star of a TV drama. The performances by these talented actresses are ingrained into our memories. But how did they begin their acting careers, and who were the first Black actresses who paved the way? Supreme Actresses celebrates the groundbreaking women who have been influencing culture for decades, reshaping the very standards of beauty in modern society.