Introducing The Zylu App and Website

The website and app are completely mobile friendly and provide relevant information about the salons and their services. Their website is the go-to place for all those who wish to look and feel stunning at all times. Zylu has curated a list of the most qualified beauticians from different parts of Bangalore to help every individual find the perfect beautician as per their requirements. Zylu is available both online and offline, which makes the discovering experience faster and convenient for users.

“My co-founder, Pavithra and I both quit our high-paying jobs, returned from the USA last February, and bootstrapped Zylu, a B2B2C marketplace for the beauty and wellness industry. We picked this idea from our own experience when comparing it with the United States and how competitive this industry became. The changing customer demands, trends and lack of tools to help small and medium businesses that need the customer insights and expectations”, said Kumar, Co-Founder of Zylu.

Zylu has hand-picked local salons, spas and wellness centres practising sanitation standards that comply with COVID-19 measures. Zylu beauty concierges carry their inventory of professional-grade cosmetics and tools to provide top quality services onsite. Zylu App is now available on App Store and Play Store.

