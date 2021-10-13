Myechia Barnett had a dream of creating a project that would be international; her dream came true.

Visionary, Best Selling Author Myechia Barnett has come together with the following authors to empower the world to transform. Mary Angel, Chi Smith, Lovena Sunassee, Pallavee Periapayen, Cherrea Williams, David Vine, Yvonne Vaughn, and Takhia Gaither-Stuckey each went above and beyond to share their stories.

Stories of pain, stories of preserverance, and stories of success birthed from transforming from fear and in securities to strenth and confidence.

Take a moment, order a copy of this book https://checkout.square.site/merchant/ML9BXDDJFN936/checkout/HNMQ3NV34LPWB4H7BSU35W2G.

Allow yourself the opportunity to feel their joy, their pain, their tears. Walk with them through the journey of transformation. Identify where you are in your own process. Make yourself comfortable in being a human being all over again.

Myechia stated, “There’s always a transformation that takes place from who you used to be to who you’re becoming. While being human, we make mistakes but that doesn’t make a difference on your growth. No one is perfect, and as I, Myechia, believe in the Word of God, whomever you believe in, stand on the promises and show others there’s light even in darkness.”

For more from Myechia Barrett visit https://www.myechiabarnett.com/ or

Contact:

Myechia Barnett

Barnett Publishing

Email Barnettpublishing@gmail.com

TEXT: “Book” to 267-797-2580

www.facebook.com/barnettpublishing/

IG @barnettpublishing

About Swain Girl Media

Swain Girl Media is a Publishing Company/Digital Broadcasting Network. Providing top notch quality to not only the client but the audience that they serve. SGM brings video content creators to the big screen on both Roku and Amazon Firestick, through web based platforms https://swaingirlmedia.com, youtube, vimeo and dailymotion. In audio format via Podcast available on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Also, assisting authors in publishing their books and making them available everywhere books are sold.