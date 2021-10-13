Japan – JCB appoints award winning B2B agency, Transmission, to lead JCB’s brand evolution in Europe

– JCB, the major global payment brand and credit card issuer in Japan with 140 million global cardmembers, has appointed global B2B marketing and branding specialist agency, Transmission ( https://transmissionagency.com/en-gb ), to enable JCB to transform its brand presence and improve its customer experience strategy

– This unprecedented commitment towards marketing and brand in Europe reflects JCB’s intention to boost profits for partners via effective and tailored communication that further enables strong relationships with its global cardmembers

Working with Transmission, JCB plans to grow its reputation and profile among merchants and acquirers and educate the market as to the huge opportunity from global spenders. Virtual spending with European retailers from JCB’s Asian cardmember base grew 300% across the continent between 2016 and 2019[1].

JCB and Transmission’s creative and brand-led partnership will empower the global payments brand to provide the most relevant and valuable insights and resources to maximise this potential for partners.

A key part of JCB’s goal to innovate its offering to European partners is the rollout of JCB Contactless ( https://www.global.jcb/en/products/payment-solution/contactless/index.html ) for face-to-face transactions and the application of J/Secure(TM) 2.0 ( https://www.global.jcb/en/products/security/jsecure/index.html ) for ecommerce. These high-quality payment gateways will encourage JCB cardmembers to offer merchants their custom and loyalty, bolstering growth and economic recovery, especially following on from the trials of the past year.

This new partnership, which began in September 2021, kicks off with a long-term research programme to develop rich insights based on the voice of the customer, allowing JCB to build on their “Uniquely Yours” approach to marketing and business growth in Europe. The project will drive future innovative, cross-border propositions for both ecommerce and face-to-face initiatives – with core countries and regions including the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Russia.

Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: “JCB’s guiding principle of Omotenashi – meaning a Japanese way of hospitality – has driven our organisation since its inception. We know that to provide the very best service to our partners, JCB brand awareness and acceptance in Europe needs to be an organisational priority. Our collaboration with Transmission will deliver against those goals, affording our business partners a greater opportunity to benefit from increased revenue streams via an introduction to our 140 million global cardmembers.”

Victoria Perea-Usher, Vice President, Marketing Communications, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., added: “We always strive to innovate in our marketing, communications, and international campaigns, as part of our role as a trusted partner to our customers. Now, we are doubling down on those efforts through this transformational commitment to a refreshed identity in Europe. Transmission will be an excellent partner for us as we continue to drive purpose-led and scalable new ideas to promote growth in Europe.”

Alex Wares, UK Managing Director, Transmission, commented: “JCB brings a global reputation and legacy 60 years in the making. The brand also boasts an extensive understanding of its millions of cardmembers. It’s an amazing opportunity for us to extend and amplify their brand, applying our audience insights to bring the business’ story to life for its partners in the European region. JCB is wholeheartedly invested in this bold new approach and the team are thrilled to have the trust of one of the major global payment brands players to help develop the new brand story and bring it to life.”

[1] JCB Proprietary Data (May 2020)

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About Transmission

Transmission is one of the largest full-service B2B agencies in the world. With a strong focus on creating revenue-driving sales and marketing programmes that power growth for today and tomorrow. Our programmes are based on data driven insights, innovations that transform the way we engage with B2B buyers and inspired by creative thinking. As a result, we craft marketing that drives business performance. We work best with businesses that have a vision for their tomorrow. Businesses that want to harness the power of data to strategically deliver what their customers want.

Contacts

JCB International/Europe

India Stone

Phone: +44 020 7087 4754

Email: istone@jcbeurope.eu

JCB (Head Office in Japan)

Ayaka Nakajima

Phone: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp

Transmission

Elizabeth Marriott

Phone: +44 (0) 20 8004 0211

Email: elizabethm@transmissionagency.com