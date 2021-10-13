“COVID 19 and a Preacher’s Love Letters” by Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn, Sr. is a Essential Collection of Letters That Spreads a Message of Hope, Comfort and Encouragement During These Trying Times of Pandemic

Genre: Religious

Target Audience: Anyone who wants hope in a time of COVID 19



About the Author

Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn, Sr. was licensed to preach at age 15. His formal education includes a Bachelor of Arts from Morgan State College Baltimore, The Master of Divinity College from Howard University Washington DC, a Certificate from The Foundation for Religion and Mental Health at Grasslands Hospital, Westchester County, NY and Doctor of Ministry from Drew Ministry Madison, NJ. He also has been elected to Phi Sigma Tau National Honor Society in Philosophy. He has authored three other books, And Ill See You In The Morning, Baptist Born, Baptist Bred, and Thorns and Grace. He has preached across Great Britain, Kenya, India, Guyana, and South Africa. Dr. Churn has been honored to pastor three fine churches, Union Baptist Church, Easton, MD, Messiah Baptist Church, Yonkers, NY, and for the last 36 years the Mount Zion Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC.



Dr. Churn is married to Shirley Jane Brown Churn and they have two sons, Reverend Serenus T. Churn, Jr. and Reverend Starling T. Churn.