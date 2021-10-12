Success Story of Young Digital Entrepreneur MD Omar Makki CEO Of Tech Makki

Advanced technology has revolutionized the way we spent our time in the digital era of the twenty-first century. To be more specific, social networking has become a priority for everyone these days. In our digital era, everything is now possible via digital media, from staying in touch with loved ones to changing the world for the better, or from being up to date on global events to providing business advice!

MD Omar Makki is thriving in his online company even though it is not easy. He is one of the new generations of internet-based successful entrepreneurs. Social media platforms are the ideal areas to leverage in this digital era and establish a consumer business in a short period of time. MD Omar Makki is a Digital Entrepreneur, Content Creator, Web Developer and Designer, Digital Marketing Expert, and Cyber Security Expert. In addition, he is the CEO and Founder of Tech Makki, one of Bangladesh’s most well-known IT firms.

It all began in 2007 when the Internet presented him with his first opportunity to earn money online. Since then, he’s had a great deal of success, and it’s still going strong. His earnings journey was always followed by his learning journey.

A person who started his journey of the unknown with zero balance is now the CEO of two well-known companies. Tech Makki and Makki Mart, to be specific. And still, he is on the hunt for knowledge.

Lets get to know what Tech Makki is all about! It is one of MD Omar Makkis IT enterprises. He along with his magical Tech Makki team has designed Search Engine Marketing strategies for leading brands as well as small and medium-sized enterprises in a variety of industries In the United States, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and worldwide, There are services such as web development and design, SEO, and SAM available. You can get an idea of his level of competence by knowing that he has more than 11+ years of experience in SEO and digital marketing for both B2C and B2B, not to mention the fact that he has worked with a wide spectrum of national and international clients would be a sin! If you are someone who is looking for a web consultant then I suggest not to waste time and money with unreliable contractors, consider yourself lucky today as you can have the chance of hiring tech Makki as your web consultant and enjoy the great service!

This isnt it! This enthusiastic entrepreneur writes regular blogs about his strategies and journey to express his thoughts. This helps anyone who wants to take their business to the next level can leverage the power of his advice.

MD Omar Makki’s success story showed us how a thirst for knowledge and a desire to learn can make a tough road to success a lot easier!

