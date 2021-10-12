Regulating Blockchain and Future Technologies: A Conversation with D’Vaughn House

I just want to take the nightmare out of sifting through the news every day, to offer decentralized and accessible knowledge that would appeal to a person like me, says DVaughn House, founder of Glenride. Its time for society to heal by joyfully subverting the self-serving elitism of US politics, he says.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives of the company, including:



· A repository of academic and public research material



· A blockchain research database and utility token



· A calendar for sharing best practices and challenges people face across the world

Social cohesion is important, but this community wants to create a world no longer bound by corrupt economic policies that marginalize vulnerable populations, House says.

To learn more about Seen and Heard email DVaughn House (host ( @ ) centersun21 dot com) dot

About the Company: Glenride is a global network of knowledge-makers dedicated to actively embracing new ideas – shaping the future. Glenrides question is: how can an institution understand the entire range of issues affecting local communities? And one possible question for a knowledge-maker is: how can one participate in a way that honors one’s gifts, and who one really is? Glenrides answer is build a research community where people come to trust, through first-hand experience, that learning together heals societal divides.

###