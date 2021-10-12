Hong Kong – LegCo to consider Landlord and Tenant (Consolidation) (Amendment) Bill 2021

LegCo to consider Landlord and Tenant (Consolidation) (Amendment) Bill 2021 ****************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:



The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting tomorrow (October 13) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, the Second Reading debate on the Landlord and Tenant (Consolidation) (Amendment) Bill 2021 will resume. If the Bill is supported by Members and receives its Second Reading, it will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bill and its report is adopted by the Council, the Bill will be set down for the Third Reading.

The Second Reading debates on the Medical Registration (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Telecommunications (Amendment) Bill 2021 will also resume. If the Bills are supported by Members and receive their Second Reading, they will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bills and their reports are adopted by the Council, the Bills will be set down for the Third Reading.



On Members’ motions, Mr Chan Hak-kan will move a motion on seizing the opportunities from the Plan for Comprehensive Deepening Reform and Opening Up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone. The motion is set out in Appendix 1. Dr Lo Wai-kwok will move an amendment to Mr Chan’s motion.



Mrs Regina Ip will move a motion on following the practice of the country to adhere to the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The motion is set out in Appendix 2.



In addition, the Chairman of the Panel on Food Safety and Environmental Hygiene, Mr Steven Ho; the Chairman of the Panel on Security, Mr Chan Hak-kan; the Chairman of the Panel on Economic Development, Mr Christopher Cheung; the Chairman of the Panel on Public Service, Mr Kwok Wai-keung; the Chairman of the Panel on Housing, Mr Tommy Cheung; the Chairman of the Panel on Constitutional Affairs, Mr Holden Chow; the Chairman of the Panel on Education, Dr Priscilla Leung; and the Chairman of the Panel on Information Technology and Broadcasting, Dr Junius Ho, will present the 2020-2021 Reports of the related Panels and address the Council respectively.



Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.



The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the “Webcast” system on the LegCo Website. To observe the proceedings of the meeting at the LegCo Complex, members of the public may call 3919 3399 during office hours to reserve seats.