pHure 9.5 Alkaline water. A quantum leap in hydration and recovery

Many of our bodies are in an acidic state caused by modern day lifestyles, which is a cause of inflammation in the body. pHure pH 9.5 science backed alkaline hydration & recovery drink has been developed to help your body hydrate, fight inflammation and aid recovery.

My Earthy Life has launched pHure-water, developed using a patented pioneering process to enhance advanced hydration and recovery. It is pure at an atomic level.

Passing through a four stage filtration process, pHure 9.5 is remineralised to provide high levels of hydrogen antioxidants and electrolyte mineral balance for health and hydration to assist the performance of the nervous system and muscle recovery.

Completely natural and organic, the unique enhancement system mimics the process of spring water running over rocks and a mountain stream.

Whether youre an elite athlete, daily gym goer looking for an edge, student looking to improve concentration, or a daily alcohol drinker looking to reduce a heavy head in the morning, pHure serves to aid your hydration and recovery, says Parm Dhillon Chairman & CEO of My Earthy Life. Alkaline water is produced through a process called ionisation. Traditional ionisation processes waste a litre of water for every litre produced and are simply not sustainable in todays world where responsible sourcing and preservation of our planet must be at the forefront of every socially conscious company. Climate change is happening and socially conscious consumers are taking responsible steps in their purchasing decisions by voting for socially conscious brands like pHure available only in aluminium cans and not plastic bottles.

About pHure 9.5



pHure 9.5 is owned and distributed worldwide by My Earthy Life. With a local footprint across multiple continents in the UK, USA, UAE, India and Hong Kong, pHure is onboarding retail and distribution partners.

For retail, distribution and PR enquires please contact Emma Brinkley:



Email: hello ( @ ) myearthylife dot com



Phone: +44 (0) 1923 551 033

###