Keith Butler Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Regional Practice Leader

Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) recently announced the addition of Keith Butler as Regional Practice Leader, Fire Protection Engineering for the Southeast region. In this position, Butler will be responsible for the implementation of innovative fire protection solutions and strategies serving TEC clients.

“Keith has a proven track record as an exceptional and respected leader,” says TEC President Leonard Ramo. “His success in creating client focused solutions, as well as leading and growing a diverse team, are essential as he will oversee our rapidly growing fire protection engineering practice in the Southeast (US).”

With more than 13 years of experience, Butler specializes in fire protection engineering for the oil and gas sectors. In addition, he has led large projects for heavy industrial clients focusing on fire and life safety system analysis, design development, construction management and commissioning, as well as hazardous materials review and analysis. His experience also includes project management for high hazard industrial occupancies including refineries, bulk plants, tank farms, power plants, aircraft hangars, storage facilities, warehousing and transportation facilities.

Previously, Butler was with the engineering firm Jensen Hughes, holding positions of increasing responsibility from Vice President, Practice Leader – Industrial and Forensics, to most recently, Vice President, South Region. There he was responsible for delivering organic growth, overall strategy and business development for a team of 300+ engineers and consultants.

Butler earned a Bachelor of Science in Fire Protection and Safety Technology from Oklahoma State University and is a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE), National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and US Green Building Council (USGBC). A LEED® Accredited Professional since 2008, he is also a recipient of the Consulting Specifying Engineer magazine – 40 under 40 Award.

About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC)

Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information and organizational mission against preventable losses such as strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity and construction administration services.

Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies. TEC’s professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. And, in addition to a uniquely global perspective, the company also offers in-depth knowledge of local, state and federal compliance requirements.