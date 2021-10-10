DLA Recognizes Parts Life, Inc. for Source Approval Reverse Engineering and Manufacturing

PLI has been recognized by the Defense Logistics Agency and the U.S. Air Force’s nuclear modernization for reverse engineering and manufacturing obsolete components for the Air Launch Cruise Missile on the B-52. Previously unavailable, the Elevon Barrel Seal required source approval to manufacture the obsolete component.

“Replacement parts for many of the legacy weapons systems, such as the B-52, continues to be a strain on our customer’s mission readiness,” says Strategic Account Manager, Chris Small. “Thanks to the guidance of the DLA and the USAF, we were able to quickly problem solve and determine innovative ways to not only address missing requirements in the technical data package, but also how to manufacture the components within specifications and provide the value-added engineering that is required for many of these DMSMS components. We’re thrilled to continue to support the Air Force and DLA and help them accomplish their procurement goals.”

Within one year the Parts Life, Inc. team modernized incomplete technical data from the OEM, manufactured prototypes for form, fit and function, products first articles, and completed two contracts to manufacture 415 seals.

Parts Life, Inc. is a certified AS9100D engineering service provider, manufacturer, and alternate source supplier for DMSMS and obsolete components on military systems and subsystems. Our value-added reverse engineering processes address missing or incomplete technical data needed prior to the manufacturing process. Services, such as R.O.P.E. (Rapid Obsolescence Planning & Execution), the 5R Solution (Reverse Engineer, Remanufacture, Repair, Recertify, Replicate) and EAGL (Engineering Agility Global Lifecycle) Mobile Engineering Laboratory deliver customized workable solutions for systems and subsystems being used past their intended lifecycle. Learn more about PLI’s obsolescence innovations at www.partslifeinc.com