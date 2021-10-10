Canada – Death of an inmate from Dorchester Penitentiary

Dorchester, New Brunswick – Correctional Service Canada
On October 2, 2021, E.M., an inmate from Dorchester Penitentiary, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes. The individual’s name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victim.
At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 6 years since March 5, 2021, for sexual assault and acts of gross indecency.
The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
