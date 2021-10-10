Bacardi Is Certified As Great Place to Work® in Latin America and the Caribbean

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, is known for its family-oriented culture and encouraging their teams to be fearless and portray a founders mindset in everything they do. This has never been more evident than at Bacardi in Latin America and the Caribbean, where the company has been Great Place to Work Certified  in its first year of participation with the global authority on workplace culture

Great Place to Work® certifies companies based on the Trust Index© survey that measures employee experience and the workplace culture. Bacardi scored high with an overall Trust Index© score of 87%, achieving over 90% in many of the markets surveyed in the Latin America and Caribbean region. Bacardi was lauded by company employees in the areas of credibility, pride, and camaraderie.

Bacardi employees valued that people are treated fairly, and managers provided honest feedback and transparency about the companys current and future vision and strategy. They also cited that they feel close to their teams and enjoy the family atmosphere at Bacardi.

I am so proud of the feedback weve received from our teams. The high engagement scores and positive company sentiment that our people have expressed makes this celebration even sweeter. I am a firm believer that our people and culture are our strongest foundation toward a successful future, and the Great Place to Work® certification is a wonderful indicator that our efforts toward our people are being recognized and valued by our teams.

Ignacio Del Valle, Regional President of Bacardi in Latin America and Caribbean

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Bacardi or Instagram @BacardiLimited1862.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and Worlds Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read A Great Place to Work for All. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.