ReadersMagnet announces The Festival of Storytellers Season 2

The Festival of Storytellers offers independent authors both opportunity and platform to communicate to the world at large.

A whole new round of fun, insights, and surprises awaits authors at the worlds first literary festival dedicated to independent and self-published authors.

Supported self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet is set to host a new season of its flagship digital literary event The Festival of Storytellers. Season 2 will commence on November 8-12 at 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM EST/EDT and be streaming on TFOS website: https://www.thefestivalofstorytellers.com/

In The Festival of Storytellers, authors take the stage, and their writing lives, not just their works, are the focus. This digital-only event takes the limelight back to authors whose stories, insights, advice, advocacies, and accomplishments embrace the enduring spirit of humanity in the face of injustice and pandemics.

ReadersMagnet believes its not just enough to read the books but to also provide authors with a platform to share their stories, network, connect with their fellow authors, encourage and learn from one another. The company believes The Festival of Storytellers offers independent and self-published authors the best opportunity to communicate their message to their world, grown in their craft, and expand their brand.

Authors should expect a grander, more fun, and more colorful festival. ReadersMagnet will be holding virtual sessions, virtual stage events, and even games. Plus, the company will be offering online bookstore access to all authors regardless of package type. Below are the following packages offered for The Festival of Storytellers Season 2 and their inclusion:

BRONZE: Book Display Only (low-end pricing), Bookstore Fairgoer Access

SILVER: Book Display + Virtual Booth (mid pricing), Bookstore Interactive Booth, Exhibitor Access

GOLD: Book Display + Virtual Booth + Stage Feature (high end), Bookstore Author Feature Recorded Video, Author of the Hour Slot, Exhibitor Access

SPONSOR: Sponsor (high end), Clickable Banners, On-page Event Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Sponsor Access

CHARITY: Clickable Banner, Link to Donate Now Page (provided by charity partner)

The Festival of Storytellers is a storytelling, publishing, marketing, networking, and charity event all rolled into one. To take part in this event is the best investment an author can make in his career and personal and writing life.

Got a new story to share or a new book to launch? Seek new ideas to publish and market your book? Want to connect with other authors and grow your brand? Sign up for The Festival of Storytellers Season 2 today. Register on the TFOS website at https://www.thefestivalofstorytellers.com/