List of MoUs/Agreements exchanged during the visit of Prime Minister of Kingdom of Denmark

|Sl.No.
|Name of the MoU/Agreement
|Exchanged from Indian side by
|Exchanged from Danish side by
1
MoU between Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, Aarhus University, Denmark and Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland on mapping of ground water resources and aquifers.
Dr. V.M. Tiwari
Amb. Freddy Svane
2
Traditional Knowledge Digital Library Access Agreement between Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and Danish Patent and Trademark Office.
Dr. Viswajanani J Sattigeri
Amb. Freddy Svane
3
Prof. Govindan Rangarajan
Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman,
President, Danfoss India
4
Joint Letter of Intent between Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of the Republic of India and The Government of the Kingdom of Denmark
Shri Rajesh Aggarwal
Amb. Freddy Svane
Apart from the above, the following commercial agreements have also been announced: –
A.
MoU between Reliance Industries Limited and Stiesdal Fuel Technologies on the development of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer and the subsequent manufacturing and deployment of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer in India.
B.
MoU between Infosys Technologies and Aarhus University to establish a‘Center of Excellence for Sustainability Solutions’ based in Denmark.
C.
MoU between the ‘Observer Research Foundation’ and ‘State of Green’ on strategic cooperation to promote knowledge-sharing on solutions and facilitate research on the green transition of the economy.
