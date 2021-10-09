Select Page

List of MoUs/Agreements exchanged during the visit of Prime Minister of Kingdom of Denmark

Oct 9, 2021 | Business

Sl.No.Name of the MoU/AgreementExchanged from Indian side byExchanged from Danish side by

1

MoU between Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, Aarhus University, Denmark and Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland on mapping of ground water resources and aquifers.

Dr. V.M. Tiwari


Director


CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute


Uppal Road,


Hyderabad (Telangana)

Amb. Freddy Svane

2

Traditional Knowledge Digital Library Access Agreement between Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and Danish Patent and Trademark Office.

Dr. Viswajanani J Sattigeri


Head, CSIR-Traditional Knowledge Digital Library Unit


14, Satsang Vihar Marg, New Delhi

Amb. Freddy Svane

3



MoU between Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Danfoss Industries Private Limited to establish a Centre of Excellence towards natural refrigerants for tropical climates with potential applications.

Prof. Govindan Rangarajan


Director


Indian Institute of Science


Bengaluru

Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman,

President, Danfoss India

4

Joint Letter of Intent between Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of the Republic of India and The Government of the Kingdom of Denmark

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal


Secretary,


Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

Amb. Freddy Svane

   



Apart from the above, the following commercial agreements have also been announced: –


 

A.

MoU between Reliance Industries Limited and Stiesdal Fuel Technologies on the development of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer and the subsequent manufacturing and deployment of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer in India.

B.

MoU between Infosys Technologies and Aarhus University to establish a‘Center of Excellence for Sustainability Solutions’ based in Denmark.

C.

MoU between the ‘Observer Research Foundation’ and ‘State of Green’ on strategic cooperation to promote knowledge-sharing on solutions and facilitate research on the green transition of the economy.

