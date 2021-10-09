Hong Kong – Tropical Storm Lionrock situation report (5)

Tropical Storm Lionrock situation report (5) ********************************************



The No. 8 Southeast Gale or Storm Signal issued by the Hong Kong Observatory this morning (October 9) remains in force.

The Home Affairs Department has so far opened 21 temporary shelters in various districts and 121 people have sought refuge.

As at 10pm, the 1823 Government Call Centre and Leisure and Cultural Services Department have respectively received 165 reports and one report of fallen trees. The Drainage Services Department has confirmed three flooding cases. The number of landslide reports received by the Civil Engineering and Development Department remained three.

According to the Hospital Authority, as at 10pm, 13 people (three men and 10 women) have sought medical treatment at public hospitals due to typhoon-related injuries.