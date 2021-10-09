Author Peter Haring Judd Shares His Memories of Nigeria Between 1959-60, in His Book “Figures in a Spare Landscape”

Peter Haring Judds memoir biopic puts you in the shoes of the author as he starts his journey after landing in Bornu Province, Nigeria between 1959-60. Where he spent nine months as a history teacher at a secondary school in Maiduguri, provincial capital of Bornu Province (Borno at present) and the Fune States, somewhere in northeastern Nigeria, where he was also assigned as election supervisor, which was a crucial part of the continents history.



The notes in his ledger/diary were the turning point of events that ignited during that time: terrorism, violence, lawlessness and wanton acts of destruction occurring until to this day.



This book pays tribute to those people whom he mingled and made friends with and established a close relationship and a bond that he will never forget for the rest of his life during his nine-month stay. Read the book to revisit the events as they happened in vivid detail in this compelling novel that made the headlines.

The situation in Maiduguri can be heartbreaking, as the author would hope for peace and suffering would end one day.



Figures in a Spare Landscape: Serving in the Twilight of Empire Born Province, Nigeria 195960

Author: Peter Haring Judd

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: December 2020

Book Genre: History, Memoir

Target Audience: Fascinated by the land, people, the historic situation.



About the Author

Peter Haring Judd is the editor/author of The Akeing Heart: Letters between Sylvia Townsend Warner, Valentine Ackland and Elizabeth Wade White published in March 2018 in the UK by Handheld Press. Among his other books are genealogical studies presented within a historical context, The Hatch and Brood of Time: Five Phelps Families in the Atlantic World, 17201880 (Boston: Newbury Street Press, 1999); More Lasting than Brass: A Thread of Family from Revolutionary New York to Industrial Connecticut (Boston: The Northeastern University Press and the Newbury Street Press, 2004). He edited and introduced African Independence: the exploding emergence of the new African nations (New York: Dell Publishing Co, 1962), a mass market paperback that reportedly sold 70,000 copies at a time of great interest in the emerging sates of Africa.