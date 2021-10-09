Analytix Healthcare Solutions Will Be Exhibiting at the Medtrade East 2021 Annual Conference

Medtrade East is focused exclusively on the home medical equipment (HME) market. The show brings together thousands of HME providers, home health care professionals, and leading manufacturers of home health care products and technology. With a mission to provide high quality and effective sales, marketing, educational, and networking opportunities for companies and professionals in the HME Industry, the conference provides the highest quality educational, networking, and advocacy opportunities, and the largest selection of HME products under one roof.

Analytix Healthcare Solutions (https://www.analytixhealthcaresolutions.com/) will showcase its full range of comprehensive and customizable medical billing services, which can be combined to provide end-to-end solutions. Visit us at booth #635 to learn more about how our advanced technology and industry expertise can reduce the administrative burden on your staff and boost both revenue and productivity. Our experienced medical billing team collaborates with HME practices to develop integrated, simplified solutions designed to optimize your revenue cycle management.

We help HME providers improve their processes at every step of revenue cycle management, so you collect every earned dollar. Our team of trained experts manages follow-ups, handles tedious administrative tasks, and ensures error-free transactions leading to faster claims processing and increased collection rates. This allows our clients to focus on strategically growing their business, while we manage the daily workflow and streamline processes.

ABOUT ANALYTIX



Analytix (https://www.analytixsolutions.com/) is a one-stop integrated solutions provider delivering high-quality services consistently, cost-effectively, and collaboratively. Our extensive experience, combined with our deep industry knowledge and technical expertise, allows us to develop customizable solutions. Analytix’s cross-disciplinary domain expertise includes accounting, finance, medical billing, IT, and AV. Analytix created Insights360, a management portal that integrates application tools and accounting services, to help specialized industries better manage their finances and operations.

###