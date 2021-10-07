NHPC installs Oxygen generation plants across the country

Three Oxygen generation plants installed by NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company were inaugurated today at District Civil Hospital (B K Hospital), Faridabad. Haryana, District Hospital, Siddharthnagar, UP and CHC, Dharchula, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand having capacities of 1000 LPM (Litres Per Minute), 570 LPM and 200 LPM respectively.

The Oxygen generation plant at District Hospital, Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by Shri Jagdambika Pal, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.

The Oxygen generation plant at B.K. Hospital, Faridabad was inaugurated by Hon’ble MLAs Smt. Seema Trikha and Shri Rajesh Nagar in presence of Shri Jitender Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad and senior officers and staff from NHPC and B.K. Hospital. The Hon’ble dignitaries highly appreciated NHPC’s efforts in setting of the plant.

The Oxygen generation plant at CHC, Dharchula, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand was inaugurated by Shri Dhan Singh Dhami, Block Pramukh, Dharchula.

NHPC is providing the Oxygen Generation Plants in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and directions of Ministry of Power, under its scheme of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development (CSR&SD). The plants shall be highly beneficial in fighting the current Covid-19 crisis and also in providing regular oxygen supply to the hospital and catering to the need of surrounding areas. Under its CSR&SD scheme, NHPC will be setting up three more oxygen generation plants in UT of Ladakh.

****

MV/IG

(Release ID: 1761845)

Visitor Counter : 184





