Jacinto and Lirio Releases Work From Home Accessories

Jacinto & Lirio products are the beautiful and matchless result of a harmonious relationship between man and his environmentbetween people and water hyacinths. An eco-ethical Jacinto & Lirio product is more than just a statement of stylewith Jacinto & Lirio, consumers hold the story of a community in their hands.

They offer a series of product lines from New Normal Essentials, Bags & Wallets, Bundles & Gifts, Gadget Accessories, Journals & Planners, Lanyard, Passport Sleeve, to Travel Accessories. Handmade by their community partners to perfection using vegan leather.

Soft Eco-friendly Resizable Laptop Case Wraps



Customers will be able to carry their gadgets, documents and tablets in soft, versatile cases that pay homage to Filipino craftsmanship. The Burda Laptop Case is a resizable wrap that comes in bold colors and is accented with embroidered water hyacinth.



Vegan Leather Vision Board/Organizer



Students/professionals need a visual system that will keep important tasks and dates organized. J&L made a desk planner to do exactly that. They have made this desk planner which will lead to more efficient time management and less procrastination. This desk planner allows users to see their goals regularly as they plot down their daily plans and to-do lists.



Wallet Tray Compactable Multipurpose Valet Purse



Jacinto & Lirio designed this multi-purpose organizer wallet which is innovatively designed to have many different uses. Customers can place their keys, phone, wallet and accessories in this valet tray to keep them all in one spot.

