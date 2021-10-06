Author Josie Malone Releases New Time Travel Western Romance

While trailing a serial killer on horseback, homicide detective Beth Chambers finds she has somehow ridden back in timeto 1888! When she comes across injured Marshal Rad Morgan, she has no choice but to try to save his life. Though the handsome marshal believes a lady should stand behind her man, Beth is determined to catch the killer shes chased through time, and prove shes a capable law enforcement officer in any century.

A former Union soldier, Rad has survived the Confederate hellhole of Andersonville Prisonbut his toughest challenge is beautiful Beth Chambers. As the headstrong female detective from the future lets him in on why shes there, Rad becomes convinced that her stubbornness may get her killed. But when he is shot and left for dead, the marshal has no other choice but to put himself in Beths handsand hope they can both survive!

Two officers of the law from different centuries chasing the same killer could be a recipe for disasterespecially with the distraction of love!

The Marshal’s Lady is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:



The Marshal’s Lady



Liberty Valley Love, Book 3



By Josie Malone



Publisher: Satin Romance



Published: August 2021



ISBN: 978-1953735898 (print)



ISBN: 978-1953735959 (ebook)



ASIN: ‎B09BKJXVBP



Pages: 301



Genre: Time Travel Western Romance

Contact:



Website: https://www.josiemalone.com



Twitter: https://twitter.com/josmaloneauthor



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JosieMaloneAuthor



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/josiemaloneauthor



BookBuzz: http://bookbuzz.net/time-travel-western-romance-the-marshals-lady-by-josie-malone/

Purchase Links:



https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09BKJXVBP



https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-marshals-lady-josie-malone/1127262486?ean=2940162608462



https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-marshal-s-lady-2



https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-marshals-lady/id1579184417



https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Josie_Malone_The_Marshal_s_Lady?id=iQQ7EAAAQBAJ



https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1096979

Western Romance, Time Travel Romance, BookBuzz, The Marshal’s Lady, Liberty Valley Love,



Josie Malone, Satin Romance

PR by BookBuzz.net



BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. They also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Promote your upcoming release, your new release, your back list titles, your kindle countdown deal, and much more. They offer NetGalley listings, book reviews, BookFunnel promos, and free book giveaways. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

###