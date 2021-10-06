Author Josie Malone Releases New Time Travel Western Romance

While trailing a serial killer on horseback, homicide detective Beth Chambers finds she has somehow ridden back in timeto 1888! When she comes across injured Marshal Rad Morgan, she has no choice but to try to save his life. Though the handsome marshal believes a lady should stand behind her man, Beth is determined to catch the killer shes chased through time, and prove shes a capable law enforcement officer in any century.
A former Union soldier, Rad has survived the Confederate hellhole of Andersonville Prisonbut his toughest challenge is beautiful Beth Chambers. As the headstrong female detective from the future lets him in on why shes there, Rad becomes convinced that her stubbornness may get her killed. But when he is shot and left for dead, the marshal has no other choice but to put himself in Beths handsand hope they can both survive!
Two officers of the law from different centuries chasing the same killer could be a recipe for disasterespecially with the distraction of love!
The Marshal’s Lady is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Information:
The Marshal’s Lady
Liberty Valley Love, Book 3
By Josie Malone
Publisher: Satin Romance
Published: August 2021
ISBN: 978-1953735898 (print)
ISBN: 978-1953735959 (ebook)
ASIN: B09BKJXVBP
Pages: 301
Genre: Time Travel Western Romance
