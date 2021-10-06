Celebrate Navratri with Prasar Bharati

As people gear up for celebrations with Navratri marking the beginning of season of festivals, Prasar Bharati network brings you special shows, live coverages and much more to pep up the festive mood. To be a part of your celebrations, Doordarshan and All India Radio will broadcast a lot of engaging content – devotional and entertainment.

For the entire duration of Navratri, Doordarshan will bring to you Durga Puja and Aarti live from various locations across the country. This includes famous ‘Mahalaya’ from Kolkata and Shri Venkateswara Swamy Navratri Brahmotsavams from Tirupati. You can also watch Ayodhya ki Ramleela live from Ayodhya on Doordarshan. From 6th to 15th October, daily 2 episodes of Ramcharitmanas will be telecast on DD National.

Schedule of Navratri special programmes on Doordarshan

Name of the Programme Period Time Aarti – Live from Chattarpur Mandir From 6th – 15th Oct 2021 06.00 Aarti – Live from Jhandewalan Mandir From 6th – 15th Oct 2021 06:30 Mahalaya from Kolkata On 6th Oct 2021 07.00 to 08.00 Kumkuma Puja and Alankaram of Kanaka Durga Devi – Live from Vijayawada From 7th – 11th Oct 2021 07.00 Durga Puja Live from Kolkata From 12th – 15th Oct 2021 06.30 to 08.00 Ramcharitmanas – 2 episodes From 6th- 15th Oct 2021 08:00 Shri Venkateswara Swamy Navratri Brahmotsavams – Live from Tirupati From 8th- 15th Oct 2021 09:00 Ramcharitmanas – 2 episodes From 6th – 15th Oct 2021 14:00 Repeat of Morning Aarti of Jhandewalan and Chattarpur Mandir From 6th – 15th Oct 2021 15.00 Feature films on the occasion of Durgotsav From 8th – 15th Oct 2021 16.00 Ayodhya ki Ramleela – Live from Ayodhya From 6th – 15th Oct 2021 19.00 to 22.00

All India Radio’s vast network across the country will be broadcasting various Navratri special coverage and programmes from various locations. On the occasion of Mahalaya on 6th October, special programme ‘Mahishasur Mardini’ will be broadcast in Hindi/Sanskrit from 4 AM to 5:30 AM on Indraprastha, FM Gold and AIR Live News 24*7. Bangla version of ‘Mahishasur Mardini’ will be broadcast on FM Rainbow network and Rajdhani channel.

All these audio visual contents on AIR and DD will be available on Prasar Bharati’s NewsOnAir App and will also be live-streamed on our YouTube channels.

Scan QR code below to download NewsOnAir App – one stop destination for all Navratri related programmes and coverages on Doordarshan and All India Radio.

