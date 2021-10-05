37th Annual Cape Coral Arts Festival Exhibitor Applications Due Oct. 10

The 37th Annual Cape Coral Arts Festival & Market Place, hosted by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, is accepting exhibitor applications from artists, crafters, food and beverage vendors, local businesses, and non-profits for the 2022 event being held Jan. 8 and 9. Applications must be submitted no later than Sunday, Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

As one of Lee County’s most well-attended annual events, the Cape Coral Arts Festival & Market Place typically draws in a crowd of more than 120,000 people. Due to the success of the 2021 virtual-only platform, event organizers are including a virtual festival and marketplace component to this year’s event as well. All exhibitors accepted to the in-person event will receive a free online booth at the virtual festival that will be held from Jan. 3 – 28 to provide patrons with additional opportunities to preview and purchase items throughout the month. Proceeds from the Festival supports the Rotary Club of Cape Coral in fulfilling its mission of “Service above Self.”

Those who are interested in exhibiting at the event can get more information on how to apply by visiting www.capecoralfestival.com/exhibitor-info.html. Applications will not be accepted after Oct. 10, 2021.

About the Cape Coral Arts Festival & Marketplace

The Cape Coral Arts Festival & Marketplace is Lee County’s largest Special Event according to the Lee County Tourist Development Council and the Lee County Visitors and Convention Bureau bringing over 120,000 attendees to enjoy the arts in January 2020. In 2020, the festival was Voted the best Outdoor Event by the readers of Gulfshore Life Magazine and the 5th best Art Festival in the nation by Sunshine Artists. For 36 years the Rotary Club of Cape Coral has been proud to bring this event to the community.

About the Cape Coral Rotary Foundation

The Cape Coral Rotary Foundation is the charitable arm of the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, an organization of business, professional and community leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. In more than 160 countries worldwide, approximately 1.2 million Rotarians belong to more than 30,000 Rotary clubs. For more information, visit ccrotaryfoundation.org.

