POPxo launches POPxo Makeup exclusively by MyGlamm

Meet your ultimate beauty BFF, as POPxo enters the beauty segment with its first-ever makeup range. The POPxo Makeup range features 13 curated ‘all-in-one’ makeup kits. It includes a range of highly pigmented , multi-purpose, travel friendly, makeup kits that are meant for your face, eyes, lips and nails. The range is designed to cater to every make-up need, to take women from their graduation to the first day of their internship and beyond.

Conceptualised and created by the POPxo Beauty team and MyGlamm – the POPxo makeup collection is true to the brand vision and is packaged in Instagram-friendly quirky, fun and vibrant hues – perfect for those #Shelfies #POPxoMakeupKit #FTW!

These kits are perfect for beginners and formulated using high quality ingredients enriched with Vitamin E and are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and alcohol-free. The range has been created keeping the young go-getters of today in mind, and are multipurpose in utility, allowing you to create a range of day to night looks using the same palette.

The colours in each kit are classic yet on trend and are crafted to reduce the clutter in your makeup bag and simplify your makeup routine. The collection features products available under the price range of Rs.499 making it affordable for a young woman who is always on-the-go.

The POPxo Makeup collection is exclusively by MyGlamm and will be available on www.myglamm.com, on the MyGlamm app as well as MyGlamm retail outlets across India. Both companies are part of the Good Glamm Group.