Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Holland Office on Their 25th Anniversary

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The Netherlands office was established in the city of Breda in 1996. The branch is still in the same location today, but is now virtually paperless, and features more room to meet with customers, conduct hands-on workshops and host small seminars.

“Our line card today is the best in the market, and we fully understand the different technologies,” said Country Manager Wilfred Poot. “Together with our suppliers, we are always looking for new business.”

The number of staff has more than doubled over the years, and the current team is made up of a mix of young professionals and established experts with over 20 years of experience at Future.

“Our team is able to offer tailored and supplier-agnostic business advice based on the actual market situation and life cycle of the customer’s product,” Poot said. “Our aim is always to make the customer’s product better.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Dutch team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci



Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising



FUTURE ELECTRONICS



www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)



Fax: 514-693-6051



Claudio.Caporicci ( @ ) FutureElectronics dot com

###