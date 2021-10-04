Cycle Pure Agarbathi Announces Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021 in Virtual Format

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s largest selling agarbathi brand, announces its first-ever Virtual Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021, as part of its quest to find India’s young heritage champions. The objective of the quiz is to encourage young minds to learn about the country’s rich art forms, culture, tradition, and history. The quiz will be held online this year and students from classes 7-10 can take part. The students can register for free at l.cycle.in/SM-CHQ2021. The last date of registration is 31st of October 2021. The preliminary round will commence on 12th November 2021 and the grand national finale will be held on 18th December 2021.



Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021



The quiz invites participants from more than 20 cities across India. The new avatar of this virtual quiz will be fun-filled engagement activities on social media such as anagrams, puzzles, and short quizzes for participants in the run-up to the preliminary rounds. Winners and runners-up will get exciting prizes such as iPads, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and cycle.in gift coupons among other goodies along with certificates for all participants.

BCCI President & Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Sourav Ganguly has extended his wishes to students encouraging them to participate in the quiz and strengthen their knowledge on Indian heritage.

Announcing the new quiz format, Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “We are delighted to invite students to participate in the Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021 in a virtual format this year. We take great pride in our country’s heritage and culture and believe that it is our responsibility to pass on the timeless values of our rich 5000-year old heritage to the students of this generation. This quiz is designed in such a way that it will help the students to know more about the country’s rich heritage, art forms, folklore, culture, traditions, and culture.”

“Through this quiz, students will understand the history and culture of our country. We hope these new generations will uphold our Indian culture and preserve its core values,” he adds.

The quiz will have individual participation and the students must be citizens of India. Interested participants may visit www.cycle.in for more details about it.