COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 262

In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 91 Crore landmark milestone(91,47,00,041) today. India has also administered more than 70% of its population with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. More than 65 lakh (65,63,089) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The Union Health Minister congratulated the nation on administering more than 70% of the population with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10374042
2nd Dose
8944973
FLWs
1st Dose
18355842
2nd Dose
15141350
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
370036353
2nd Dose
90503195
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
161909736
2nd Dose
79269822
Over 60 years
1st Dose
102647380
2nd Dose
57517348
Cumulative 1st dose administered
663323353
Cumulative 2nd dose administered
251376688
Total
914700041
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
Date: 4thOctober, 2021 (262ndDay)
HCWs
1st Dose
253
2nd Dose
9894
FLWs
1st Dose
508
2nd Dose
30397
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
2498444
2nd Dose
2135237
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
588822
2nd Dose
662107
Over 60 years
1st Dose
309381
2nd Dose
328046
1st Dose Administered in Total
3397408
2nd Dose Administered in Total
3165681
Total
6563089
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
