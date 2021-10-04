Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 262

Oct 4, 2021 | Business

In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 91 Crore landmark milestone(91,47,00,041) today. India has also administered more than 70% of its population with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. More than 65 lakh (65,63,089) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The Union Health Minister congratulated the nation on administering more than 70% of the population with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10374042

2nd Dose

8944973

FLWs

1st Dose

18355842

2nd Dose

15141350

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

370036353

2nd Dose

90503195

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

161909736

2nd Dose

79269822

Over 60 years

1st Dose

102647380

2nd Dose

57517348

Cumulative 1st dose administered

663323353

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

251376688

Total

914700041

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 4thOctober, 2021 (262ndDay)

HCWs

1st Dose

253

2nd Dose

9894

FLWs

1st Dose

508

2nd Dose

30397

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

2498444

2nd Dose

2135237

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

588822

2nd Dose

662107

Over 60 years

1st Dose

309381

2nd Dose

328046

1st Dose Administered in Total

3397408

2nd Dose Administered in Total

3165681

Total

6563089

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

