COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 262

In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 91 Crore landmark milestone(91,47,00,041) today. India has also administered more than 70% of its population with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. More than 65 lakh (65,63,089) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The Union Health Minister congratulated the nation on administering more than 70% of the population with the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10374042 2nd Dose 8944973 FLWs 1st Dose 18355842 2nd Dose 15141350 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 370036353 2nd Dose 90503195 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 161909736 2nd Dose 79269822 Over 60 years 1st Dose 102647380 2nd Dose 57517348 Cumulative 1st dose administered 663323353 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 251376688 Total 914700041

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 4thOctober, 2021 (262ndDay) HCWs 1st Dose 253 2nd Dose 9894 FLWs 1st Dose 508 2nd Dose 30397 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 2498444 2nd Dose 2135237 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 588822 2nd Dose 662107 Over 60 years 1st Dose 309381 2nd Dose 328046 1st Dose Administered in Total 3397408 2nd Dose Administered in Total 3165681 Total 6563089

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

****

MV

HFW/COVID Vaccination/4thOctober/6

(Release ID: 1760943)

Visitor Counter : 112





