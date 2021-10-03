Hong Kong – Smart care for a smart city

Smart care for a smart city ***************************



As the first smart hospital in Hong Kong with full 5G coverage, the Chinese University of Hong Kong Medical Centre uses pioneering healthcare solutions to enhance operational efficiency and improve the patient experience.

News.gov.hk spoke to the hospital’s Pharmacy Director and Chief Hospital Administrative Officer to learn about how adopting the Automated Drug Dispensing & Packaging System and the Linen Management System helps it to deliver quality and efficient services.

