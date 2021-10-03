Hong Kong – Siu Lam Hospital announces incident of patient bath scalding

Siu Lam Hospital announces incident of patient bath scalding ************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesman for Siu Lam Hospital (SLH) made the following announcement today (October 3) regarding a patient bath scalding incident:

A 63-year-old male patient was found having skin redness on his left waist and left elbow, when taking bath assisted by two staff members yesterday (October 2). The staff members immediately stopped the bathing of this patient and informed ward nurse for assessment. The patient was then returned ward for rest under close observation. Blisters were found over the patient’s skin. The on-call doctor decided to preliminarily explain to patient’s relatives and transferred the patient to Tuen Mun Hospital (TMH) for further treatment. The patient is now hospitalising in TMH surgical ward, receiving treatment with stable condition. Clinical assessment confirmed that this patient has scalding injury of 6 per cent skin area over left arms, abdomen, buttock and lower limbs, etc.

Clinical team of SLH and TMH met with patient’s relatives this afternoon to explain the incident and extend apology. The hospitals will continue to provide appropriate treatment for the patient, keep communications with relatives and render assistance when necessary.

SLH is very concerned about the incident and has reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office through the Advance Incident Reporting System. The hospital will investigate the incident thoroughly.