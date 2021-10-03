Hong Kong – SB responds to media enquiries on disbandment of Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions

SB responds to media enquiries on disbandment of Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions ****************************************************************************************



In response to media enquiries concerning the decision of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions today (October 3) to disband, a spokesman for the Security Bureau (SB) said that, as reiterated by the SB for multiple times, an organisation and its members shall remain criminally liable for the offences they have committed, notwithstanding its disbandment or the resignation of its members. The Police will continue to spare no efforts in pursuing the legal liabilities of any organisation and person suspected of violating the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL) or other laws of Hong Kong.

The SB spokesman also stressed that acts and activities that endanger national security may have very serious consequences and hence actions must be taken to prevent and suppress such acts and activities, with a view to minimising the risks which organisations or individuals endangering national security may bring about. We will conduct thorough investigations in respect of those local organisations which have received donations from foreign political organisations, and will request them to provide information or will take other measures as required pursuant to the Implementation Rules under the HKNSL and powers under other relevant ordinances as necessary.

The Police will continue to, based on evidence and the law, pursue the legal liabilities of organisations and persons endangering national security in accordance with the law, with a view to ensuring that the organisations and persons concerned would be brought to justice, so that they will not have a chance to endanger national security.