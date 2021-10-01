Mosaic Global Transportation Names FIG’s TaChelle Lawson Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Mosaic Global Transportation announced TaChelle Lawson, President of Las Vegas-based FIG Strategy & Consulting, is their new fractional head of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). In this role, Ms. Lawson will focus on advancing Mosaic Global’s DEI strategy, which prioritizes an inclusive workplace by increasing the company’s representation of people of color, women, LGBTQ+, veterans, and disabled-owned small businesses.

Mosaic Global is an international transportation company with minority certification by the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Its corporate headquarters are in San Jose, CA, with a branch office in Inglewood, CA. With 20 years in business, operations in more than 440 cities worldwide, and approximately 120 employees globally.

“Ongoing issues of social justice continue to underscore the critical role businesses play in creating positive social change,” said Maurice Brewster, chief executive officer, Mosaic Global Transportation. “Mosaic Global has always worked hard to be a force for good in the communities we serve. “We know that responsibility has never been more critical than it is today, and we are thrilled to drive the expansion of the practices we’ve believed in since our inception.”

A well-respected thought leader on diversity, gender parity, and inclusion, Ms. Lawson brings more than 25 years of expertise to her role. Ms. Lawson will serve as an influential leader, change agent, and internal consultant to provide strategies, solutions, training, tools, resources, and thought leadership on belonging and diversity across the organization. Ms. Lawson will lead the company‘s engagement in our global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy, ensuring DEI initiatives are integrated into business and client initiatives, and overseeing our partner network to optimize a diverse talent pipeline and professional development opportunities and outcomes.

About Mosaic Global Transportation

Mosaic Global Transportation is a leading supplier of corporate transportation services, including employee shuttles, commuter shuttling, corporate charters, and meeting and event transportation. Information about Mosaic Global Transportation is available at mosaicglobaltransportation.com.

About FIG Strategy & Consulting

FIG provides diversity and inclusion brand incorporation and marketing development strategy without all the fluff. We dismantle the need for DEI by normalizing diversity of thought, raising cultural awareness and promoting emotional intelligence to make our world a better place for everyone. There’s power in perspective, and we know there’s power in integration; from research and strategy to design and experiential, we work with our partners to unleash powerful brands.