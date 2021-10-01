Gin & Luck Taps FIG for Diversity Assessment

Gin & Luck, the Los Angeles-based hospitality group of management and consulting company Proprietors LLC, has selected FIG Strategy & Consulting to develop a diversity initiative to assess the company’s Death & Co brand’s strategy and progress in developing a comprehensive program of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), announced FIG’s founder and President, TaChelle Lawson.

In October of 2018, the four owners of Proprietors LLC (David Kaplan, Alex Day, Devon Tarby, and Ravi DeRossi) formed Gin & Luck, a full-scale hospitality group. This move allowed them to align ownership interest across Proprietors LLC, their management and consulting arm, and Death & Co, their growing flagship brand.

Opened on New Year’s Eve 2006/07 in Manhattan’s East Village, the first Death & Co quickly became a cocktail institution. Since then, the concept has evolved and changed from an intimate bar in NYC to sprawling cocktail lounge and restaurants in New York, Denver and Los Angeles. Death & Co also manages and operates Little Palm Bar & Swim Club at the Ryder Hotel in Charleston, SC.

Founded in 2017 by TaChelle Lawson, FIG is a certified DEI, minority and woman-owned small business providing diversity and inclusion brand incorporation and marketing development strategies to its clients. FIG bridges the divide between diversity initiatives and brand strategies to assure alignment in target identification, content creation, goal-setting, product development and operational implementation.

About FIG Strategy & Consulting

FIG provides diversity and inclusion brand incorporation and marketing development strategy without all the fluff. We dismantle the need for DEI by normalizing diversity of thought, raising cultural awareness and promoting emotional intelligence to make our world a better place for everyone. There’s power in perspective, and we know there’s power in integration; from research and strategy to design and experiential, we work with our partners to unleash powerful brands.