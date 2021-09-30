STEM Frenzy Festival: A Day of Hands-On Exploration, Meaningful Learning and Inspiring Discovery for the Whole Family

Sign up for the STEM Frenzy Festival on October 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Lee St. between Ocean Ave. and Holloway Ave. San Francisco, CA.

STEM Frenzy is hosting its first annual STEM Frenzy Festival, brought to you by The African American Early Childhood Educators, San Francisco’s Dream Keeper Initiative, The Good Rural, and STEM2Hearts on Sunday, October 17, 2021 to officially kick off the Monthly Stem Frenzies series, prioritizing STEM enrichment for African American children.

The STEM Frenzy Festival is where attendees of children, families, educators and the community will unite to explore stem based activities through hands-on activities and demonstrations provided by cutting edge stem based organizations, raffles, prizes and more. The STEM Festival is free and open to the public with COVID precautions in place. The STEM Frenzy’s mission for the festival is to bring the community together for meaningful learning, inspire the next generation and fuel children’s passion for stem based careers.

After the STEM Frenzy Festival, unique educational opportunities will continue with STEM Frenzies beginning Saturday, November 6, 2021 and continuing into Summer 2022 and will provide classes for up to 25 San Francisco based African American students, including separate at-home activities and family field trips. The STEM Frenzies (workshops) are free and on a first come first served basis. Parents and/or guardians are required to register their child/children in order to participate in the Frenzies. Visit www.stemfrenzy.org/stem-frenzy-series/ for all the frenzy details.

The STEM Frenzies for K-12 students delve into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and gain access to educational experiences to help them prosper and flourish. Hands-on activities and demonstrations from top stem based leaders and organizations will provide the children and community with a unique educational opportunity to thrive beyond the limits society has set for them. Through igniting a passion for stem based learning, STEM Frenzy Festival aspires to build confidence in children of underserved communities to chart a professional career in stem industries. Overall, STEM Frenzy strives to create a more inclusive, diverse, and brighter future.

As a project for the African American Early Child Educator, STEM Frenzy has been funded by San Francisco’s Dream Keeper Initiative to give voice to the needs of the legacy African American providers, facilitate dedicated space to cultivate the African American child care industry, support child care providers that care for African American children, and provide educational support and resources to the underserved children and their families as a whole.

STEM Frenzy has established funding, partnerships, and collaborations with the San Francisco Human Rights Commission Dream Keeper Initiative, U.S. Army Reserve Command, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Program, Fisher Scientific, Oakland Military Institute, San Francisco Black Led Organization Coalition (SFBLOC), San Francisco MegaBlack and more to come.

“I have spent over 40 years of my life living, learning, and working for organizations that taught me everything I needed to know to become a 7-time President’s Club Award winning Medical, Scientific, and Information Technology Sales Executive generating over $100 million dollars in Sales. My goal is to take my 40+ years of STEM2 (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, & Medicine) training and give it back to the youth and their families from our disenfranchised communities of color. My inspiration for introducing the San Francisco STEM Frenzy Art & Science Festival is to inspire, educate, and motivate students, and families from these disenfranchised communities in need, and transform them into communities with STEM and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) skills and talents that organizations and employers cherish and need,” says Derek L. Toliver, founder of STEM2Hearts Leadership & Career Training and STEM2Sports.

Sponsorships are available for the STEM Frenzy Festival and Frenzies. For more details, visit www.stemfrenzy.org/sponsorship-opportunities/ or contact Delia Fitzpatrick, Managing Director, at info@stemfrenzy.org

Below is a preliminary list of Events & Frenzies hosted and organized by STEM FRENZY. Visit the STEM Frenzy website at www.stemfrenzy.org for more information.

October 17, 2021 – The Stem Frenzy Festival

November 6, 2021- STEM Frenzy Workshop 1: Health & The Human Body

November 20, 2021 – STEM Frenzy FIELD TRIP – Workshop 2: Water

December 18, 2021 – STEM Frenzy Workshop 3: Air & Space

December 19, 2021 – February 4, 2022 – STEM Frenzy – Winter Break

February 5, 2022 – STEM Frenzy Workshop 5: Weather

February 26, 2022 – STEM Frenzy Field Trip – Workshop 6: Electricity & Energy

March 5, 2022 – STEM Frenzy Workshop 7: The Brain

March 19, 2022- STEM Frenzy Workshop 8: Computers, Internet & Smartphones

April 2, 2022- STEM Frenzy – Field Trip – Workshop 9: Telephone, Radio, Television & Podcast

April 9, 2022- STEM Frenzy Workshop 10: Photography & Audio Video Production

April 30, 2022- STEM Frenzy – Field Trip – Workshop 11: Engineering, Construction & Manufacturing

May 14, 2022 – STEM Frenzy – Field Trip – Workshop 12: Art, Music & Dance

May 21, 2022 – STEM Frenzy – Field Trip – Workshop 13: STEM2Sports

About The African American Early Childhood Educators

The African American Early Child Educator project has been funded by San Francisco’s Dream Keeper Initiative to give voice to the needs of the legacy African American providers, facilitate dedicated space to cultivate the African American child care industry, support child care providers that care for African American children, and provide educational support and resources to the underserved children and their families as a whole.

About The Dream Keeper Initiative

The Dream Keeper Initiative The Dream Keeper Initiative is a new, citywide effort to reinvest $120 million over the next two years from law enforcement into San Francisco’s Black and African American community. This Initiative is part of Mayor London N. Breed’s roadmap for reforming public safety and addressing structural inequities in San Francisco. Inspired by Langston Hughes’s line, the Dream Keeper Initiative seeks to address and remedy racially disparate policies so that the dreams of young African-Americans and their families are no longer deferred, and they have the needed resources and support to thrive in San Francisco. The Dream Keeper Initiative aims to break the cycle of poverty and involvement in the criminal justice system for the families in City programs and ensure that new investments, including in youth development, economic opportunity, community-led change, arts and culture, workforce, and homeownership, are accessible to San Francisco’s families who are most in need.

Register to join the STEM Frenzy Festival at www.stemfrenzy.org/stem-frenzy-festival/

Stay connected with STEM Frenzy on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @STEMFRENZY to stay up-to-date about the STEM Frenzy Festival and Frenzies.