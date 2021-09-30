Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Spirits, Scandal and Sparkly Shoes: Confessions of a Kosher Medium” by Bev Mann

About Spirits, Scandal and Sparkly Shoes: Confessions of a Kosher Medium

The spirits had been trying to get Bev Mann’s attention ever since she was a small child but it was only when tragedy struck and her beloved father passed away just days after she’d given birth to her first child, that she began to explore what they’d been trying to tell her.

Little by little she discovered that she had a special gift. She could hear what the dead were saying, sometimes she could see them and she could put them in touch with their grieving relatives.

Yet it took years of struggle for Bev to become a fully-fledged medium. She encountered opposition, criticism, hide-bound old-fashioned rules and the command to give up the religion she was born into – which would have devastated her traditional mum.

Spirits, Scandal and Sparkly Shoes follows Bev’s progress from bewildered child to student psychic, outspoken rebel and finally to working medium with many uncanny experiences along the way. Told in Bev’s lively, contemporary style she brings spiritualism into the 21st century and shows there really is life after death.

Spirits, Scandal and Sparkly Shoes: Confessions of a Kosher Medium is available worldwide in multiple formats:

Paperback: 244 pages

ISBN-13: 97818009421103

Dimensions: 14.0 x 1.3 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B097HGHD6G

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SSSS

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

About the Author

Bev Mann is a Clairvoyant Medium and Tutor from London UK whose passion is to bring forward ‘Mediumship from the Heart’ through her work with Spirit.

About Michael Terence Publishing – Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002