Ladies Night Off Topic Game is the Best Adult Party Game You Will Every Play!!

Three millennials. An irrational love for games. And a bootstrap way of following our dreams.

… yeh, that pretty much sums us up.

Hey! We’re Lee, Allyssa and Will. We like card games and long walks on the beach. We also spent most of the 2010s game night-hopping and churning through card games like there was no tomorrow. But we were always trying to make them that little better — changing the rules, adding cards of our own and making everything a red, hot competition.

That’s when we thought: if we could improve our own game nights, maybe we could do the same for others. After all, there’s nothing cooler than living in the moment and creating memories with the people right in front of you.

Fast forward to October 2019, when our side hustle turned into a reality and Off Topic was born. But we had one caveat: we didn’t want to just make the same old card games, we wanted to elevate the scope of games out there, and pioneer the next generation of engaging and hilarious pastimes.

We hope you like them. But we also know you’ll like them.

Created by friends, for friends… or for acquaintances who (we promise) are about to become your friends.