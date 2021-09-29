Hinfo Hotel Mobile App: Increase Guest Engagement via On-Site Facilities and Service Requests

Hinfo are building upon the foundation they have already built with their digital hotel compendium and are introducing new services with their Version 3.0 major update, launching next Tuesday.

Guest Service Requests allows hotel guests to send a request to management, wherever they are on their own devices via the Hinfo hotel app.

Allowing guests to send requests allows management to respond in their own time and guests will receive a notification upon approval.

This built-in solution serves many use cases, including but not limited to:

Requesting a time for a spa or massage appointment at the resort,

Requesting a time to book a table for the in-house restaurant, and

Ask for a pillow change, change of towels or to clean the guest’s room.

“Guest Service Requests introduces a whole new dynamic to our contactless digital solution.” Says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “With contactless solutions being more important now than ever before, you can allow guests to request a service time and/or additional amenities, with ease.”

By integrating these service requests alongside each property’s guest compendium details, this will increase the conversions for each of the services they offer.

For example, if properties that have a tennis court, list the operating hours and policies to follow when in use, a ‘Book Time for Tennis Court’ button can appear alongside these details for guests to tap on and send their preferred time. Guests will then receive acknowledgements from your management via a push notification.

These requests are tied into several sections of our Hinfo service, including Amenities, In-House Restaurants and Scheduled Notifications. These are in addition to another major new feature being introduced next week.

Hinfo is now more than a digital upgrade to hotel compendiums, by being a contactless hotel technology solution. Their guest service requests create opportunities to increase conversions and engagement from your guests to assist with driving higher overall guest satisfaction.

Website: https://www.hinfo.com

About App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)

Hinfo is a product developed by App IT Byte, an Australian owned I.T. software innovator based in Melbourne.

App IT Byte solves real industry problems, by building smart and efficient solutions that create new opportunities not previously possible.

Hinfo is a product of the business exploring what smart devices are capable of, to create new experiences that their clients love to use.

App IT Byte stands for being innovative, creative and efficient, and these values are reflected in their products and services.